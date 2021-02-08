Canaccord Genuity Believes Touchstone Exploration (Other OTC: PBEGF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF – Research Report), with a price target of p185.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.20, close to its 52-week high of $2.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 60.5% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Orca Exploration Group, Transglobe Energy, and Vaalco Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Touchstone Exploration with a $2.51 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Touchstone Exploration’s market cap is currently $459.1M and has a P/E ratio of -23.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBEGF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, Coora, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, East Brighton, Barrackpore, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.