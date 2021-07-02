Canaccord Genuity Believes Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) Still Has Room to Grow

The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.72, close to its 52-week high of $88.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Spencer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 88.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Spencer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolution Mining, Galaxy Resources, and OceanaGold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Piedmont Lithium with a $72.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.97 and a one-year low of $5.45. Currently, Piedmont Lithium has an average volume of 475.9K.

Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a lithium-based company focused on the development of its Piedmont Lithium Project in North Carolina.