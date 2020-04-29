Canaccord Genuity Believes Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE MKT: PZG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG – Research Report), with a price target of $1.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.27, close to its 52-week high of $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.7% and a 43.9% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Rubicon Minerals, and TMAC Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paramount Gold Nevada with a $1.70 average price target.

Based on Paramount Gold Nevada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.43 million.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.