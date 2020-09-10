Canaccord Genuity Believes Ivanhoe Mines (Other OTC: IVPAF) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF – Research Report) on February 10 and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.49, close to its 52-week high of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ivanhoe Mines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.09, representing a 21.1% upside. In a report issued on April 28, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ivanhoe Mines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IVPAF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.