Canaccord Genuity Believes Drone Delivery Canada (Other OTC: TAKOF) Still Has Room to Grow

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF – Research Report) on November 24 and set a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.36, close to its 52-week high of $1.54.

Taylor has an average return of 94.4% when recommending Drone Delivery Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #292 out of 7271 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Drone Delivery Canada with a $1.56 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.54 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Drone Delivery Canada has an average volume of 368.2K.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse. The Depot to Consumer offers logistics services from a retailer or warehouse direct to a consumer’s home or business location. The company was founded on February 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.