Canaccord Genuity Believes AYR Strategies (Other OTC: AYRWF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on January 14, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRWF – Research Report), with a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.09, close to its 52-week high of $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.9% and a 55.8% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.78, which is a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.49 million and GAAP net loss of $26.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.09 million and had a net profit of $26.18 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.