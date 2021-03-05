March 5, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Canaccord Genuity Believes AYR Strategies (Other OTC: AYRWF) Still Has Room to Grow

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on January 14, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AYR Strategies (AYRWFResearch Report), with a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.09, close to its 52-week high of $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.9% and a 55.8% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings.

AYR Strategies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.78, which is a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.49 million and GAAP net loss of $26.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.09 million and had a net profit of $26.18 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019