Canaccord Genuity Believes Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Won’t Stop Here

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $2750.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2467.00, close to its 52-week high of $2475.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 60.5% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, EverQuote, and Square.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2591.40, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2600.00 price target.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1233.4B and has a P/E ratio of 103.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.34.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.