Camtek (CAMT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Camtek (CAMT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.49, close to its 52-week high of $19.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Camtek is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.33, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.65 and a one-year low of $6.27. Currently, Camtek has an average volume of 101.3K.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs. It also provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers’ requirements. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.