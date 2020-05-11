Camtek (CAMT) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Camtek (CAMT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 65.6% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Camtek with a $14.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Camtek’s market cap is currently $432.4M and has a P/E ratio of 19.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs. It also provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers’ requirements. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.