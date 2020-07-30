Cameco (CCJ) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Wong from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cameco (CCJ – Research Report), with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.21.

Wong has an average return of 23.6% when recommending Cameco.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is ranked #6111 out of 6831 analysts.

Cameco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.45.

Based on Cameco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $346 million and GAAP net loss of $19.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $298 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCJ in relation to earlier this year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services. Cameco was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.