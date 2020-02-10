February 10, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Cameco (CCJ) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cameco (CCJResearch Report), with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.72, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is ranked #5263 out of 5881 analysts.

Cameco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.27.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cameco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $97.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $121 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019