Camden Property (CPT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and Mizuho Securities gave Camden Property (NYSE: CPT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Derek Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Camden Property today and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Equity Residential, Boston Properties, and American Campus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Camden Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.30, which is a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Camden Property’s market cap is currently $8.5B and has a P/E ratio of 39.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPT in relation to earlier this year.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.