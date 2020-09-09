Camden National (CAC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Camden National (CAC – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Camden National.

Camden National’s market cap is currently $469.4M and has a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, and time deposits; cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.