March 6, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Calyxt (CLXT) Gets a Buy Rating from National Securities Corp

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt (CLXTResearch Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.88, close to its 52-week low of $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 43.7% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Calyxt has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67.

The company has a one-year high of $19.30 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, Calyxt has an average volume of 140.6K.

Calyxt, Inc. operates as a healthy food ingredient company. It engages in the development of crops by leveraging processes that occur in nature, combining its gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its commercial strategy to bring healthier ingredients to the market.

