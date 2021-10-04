Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT – Research Report) and a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.03, close to its 52-week high of $8.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 60.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Capstone Green Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calumet Specialty Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

Calumet Specialty Products’ market cap is currently $631.8M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.80.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following the Specialty Products and Fuel Products segments. The Specialty Products segment produces a variety of lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products for automotive, industrial, and consumer goods; and includes synthetic lubricants used in manufacturing, mining, and automotive applications. The Fuel Products segment involves in processing of crude oil into a variety of fuel and fuel-related products, including unleaded gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.