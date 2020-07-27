Callon (CPE) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Callon (CPE – Research Report) on July 19 and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -33.4% and a 18.9% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Callon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.26, representing a -3.1% downside. In a report issued on July 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.30 price target.

Based on Callon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $290 million and net profit of $217 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $153 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.54 million.

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.