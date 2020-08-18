Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD maintained a Buy rating on Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.62.

Calliditas Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.75, representing a 56.3% upside. In a report issued on August 14, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Based on Calliditas Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $474K and GAAP net loss of $63.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a net profit of $83.17 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Sweden. The company is engaged in the provision of pharmaceutical products for patients with niche indications. It is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon intended for the treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy, a disease that causes chronic inflammation of the kidneys.