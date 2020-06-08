Caleres (CAL) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Susquehanna

Caleres (CAL – Research Report) received a Sell rating and a $7.00 price target from Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 49.3% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Caleres has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.75.

Caleres’ market cap is currently $410M and has a P/E ratio of 6.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAL in relation to earlier this year.

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men. The Other segment covers corporate assets, administrative expenses, other costs, and recoveries that are not allocated to the operating units. The company was founded by George Warren Brown in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.