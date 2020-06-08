Calavo Growers (CVGW) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on Calavo Growers (CVGW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 36.8% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Calavo Growers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.00.

The company has a one-year high of $100.58 and a one-year low of $48.31. Currently, Calavo Growers has an average volume of 213.6K.

Calavo Growers, Inc. engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment grades, sizes, packs, cools, and ripens avocados for delivery to the customers. The Calavo Foods segment procures and processes avocados into wide variety of guacamole products; and distributes the processed products to the customers. The Renaissance Food Group segment produces, markets, and distributes nationally a portfolio of healthy fresh packaged food products for consumers via the retail channel. Calavo Growers was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.