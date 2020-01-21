Caesars (CZR) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Caesars (CZR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.70, close to its 52-week high of $13.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Caesars has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.67.

Based on Caesars’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.24 billion and GAAP net loss of $359 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.12 billion and had a net profit of $198 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CZR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Keith Causey, the SVP & CAO of CZR sold 5,605 shares for a total of $73,313.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.