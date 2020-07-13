Cadence Design (CDNS) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Gary Mobley from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Design (CDNS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.21, close to its 52-week high of $101.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Mobley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cadence Design is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.29, a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.79 and a one-year low of $51.39. Currently, Cadence Design has an average volume of 2.07M.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.