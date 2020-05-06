Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.88, close to its 52-week low of $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.2% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cadence Bancorporation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.75.

Based on Cadence Bancorporation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $195 million and net profit of $51.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124 million and had a net profit of $32.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CADE in relation to earlier this year.

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment offers deposit products and lending services through its commercial banking, retail banking and private banking business lines. The Financial Services segment includes set of investment, retirement, estate, college and business succession planning, retail brokerage, personal and institutional trust services and insurance services. The Corporate Segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.