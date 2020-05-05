BWS Financial Reiterates Buy on Howard Hughes Shares, Sees 54% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on Tuesday, BWS Financial analyst Vahid Khorsand reiterated a Buy rating on Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)with a price target of $80, which implies an upside of 54% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Vahid Khorsand has a yearly average return of 0.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Khorsand has a -14.1% average return when recommending HHC, and is ranked #3653 out of 6520 analysts.

Out of the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks, 1 rate Howard Hughes Corp stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 102.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $105.50.