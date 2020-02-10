Burlington Stores (BURL) Receives a Hold from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Hold rating on Burlington Stores (BURL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $228.50, close to its 52-week high of $236.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 65.2% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Burlington Stores with a $242.44 average price target.

Burlington Stores’ market cap is currently $15.23B and has a P/E ratio of 34.94. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BURL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Fred Hand, the CCO of BURL sold 21,383 shares for a total of $4,830,846.

Burlington Stores, Inc. offers selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.