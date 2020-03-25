March 25, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Burlington Stores (BURL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

By Austin Angelo

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores (BURLResearch Report) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -41.0% and a 8.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and TJX Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burlington Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $237.00, which is a 69.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $246.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Burlington Stores’ market cap is currently $10.18B and has a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 36.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Burlington Stores, Inc. offers selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019