Buckingham Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gol Linhas (GOL)

Buckingham analyst Daniel Mckenzie maintained a Buy rating on Gol Linhas (GOL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mckenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Mckenzie covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Holdings, JetBlue Airways, and Royal Caribbean.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gol Linhas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a one-year high of $23.30 and a one-year low of $9.76. Currently, Gol Linhas has an average volume of 703.4K.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment, through GOLLOG, provides air transportation services including cargo transportation and logistics.