Buckingham Maintains Their Buy Rating on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

In a report released today, Daniel Mckenzie from Buckingham maintained a Buy rating on JetBlue Airways (JBLU – Research Report), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.23, close to its 52-week high of $19.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Mckenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Mckenzie covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Norwegian Cruise Line, and American Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JetBlue Airways is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.22, implying a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.93 and a one-year low of $15.60. Currently, JetBlue Airways has an average volume of 4.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBLU in relation to earlier this year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The company offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.