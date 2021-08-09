BTIG Thinks Surface Oncology’s Stock is Going to Recover

BTIG analyst Justin Zelin maintained a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF – Research Report) on June 4 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.70, close to its 52-week low of $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.6% and a 40.7% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Poseida Therapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Surface Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.60, a 174.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.40 and a one-year low of $4.95. Currently, Surface Oncology has an average volume of 1.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SURF in relation to earlier this year.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.