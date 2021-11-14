BTIG Thinks Sio Gene Therapies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on November 12, Yun Zhong from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.99, close to its 52-week low of $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhong is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.0% and a 31.3% success rate. Zhong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sio Gene Therapies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.33, a 333.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Sio Gene Therapies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.59 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.