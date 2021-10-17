BTIG Thinks OncoSec Medical’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on October 14, Kaveri Pohlman from BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy rating on OncoSec Medical (ONCS – Research Report) and a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.06, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OncoSec Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Based on OncoSec Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONCS in relation to earlier this year.

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in designing, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered inPennington, NJ.