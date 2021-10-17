BTIG Thinks Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on October 14, Kaveri Pohlman from BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI – Research Report) and a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.10, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Pohlman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Pohlman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Mersana Therapeutics, and Gritstone Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, a 339.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Bank of America Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.35 million.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer.