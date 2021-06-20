BTIG Thinks Centogene NV’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on June 17, Sung Ji Nam from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Centogene NV (CNTG – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.86, close to its 52-week low of $8.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 70.3% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Fulgent Genetics.

Centogene NV has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, an 81.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.10 and a one-year low of $8.61. Currently, Centogene NV has an average volume of 49.86K.

Centogene NV is a commercial-stage company. It focuses on rare diseases that transform real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following two segments: Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment provides services to pharmaceutical partners, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides targeted genetic sequencing and diagnostics services. The company was founded by Arndt Rolf and Christoph Ehlers in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Denmark.