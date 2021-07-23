BTIG Sticks to Their Sell Rating for AG Mortgage (MITT)

BTIG analyst Eric Hagen maintained a Sell rating on AG Mortgage (MITT – Research Report) on June 4 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Financial, New York Mortgage, and PennyMac Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AG Mortgage with a $4.58 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.88 and a one-year low of $7.54. Currently, AG Mortgage has an average volume of 974.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MITT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.