BTIG Sticks to Their Hold Rating for PaySign (PAYS)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Hold rating on PaySign (PAYS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

PaySign has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

The company has a one-year high of $18.67 and a one-year low of $3.64. Currently, PaySign has an average volume of 784.8K.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.