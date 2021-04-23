BTIG Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Kimco Realty (KIM)

BTIG analyst Michael Gorman maintained a Hold rating on Kimco Realty (KIM – Research Report) on April 15. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.03, close to its 52-week high of $20.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 81.4% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Kite Realty Group, and Regency Centers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kimco Realty with a $20.55 average price target, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Capital One Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Kimco Realty’s market cap is currently $8.68B and has a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.53.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and operation of open-air shopping centers. It also specializes in shopping center acquisitions, development and management. The company was founded by Milton Cooper and Martin S. Kimmel in 1973 and is headquartered in New Hyde Park, NY.