BTIG Remains a Buy on Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Senseonics Holdings (SENS – Research Report), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.1% and a 72.3% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Senseonics Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.00.

Senseonics Holdings’ market cap is currently $105.6M and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.93.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.