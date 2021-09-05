BTIG Remains a Buy on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

In a report issued on September 2, Justin Zelin from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma (MEIP – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 53.1% success rate. Zelin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Poseida Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, and Surface Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEI Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.70, representing a 234.5% upside. In a report issued on August 30, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on MEI Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.42 million and GAAP net loss of $31.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.33 million.

MEI Pharma, Inc. engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates includes Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor; Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor; and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.