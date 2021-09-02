BTIG Remains a Buy on Drive Shack (DS)

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh reiterated a Buy rating on Drive Shack (DS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 75.1% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Drive Shack is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.02 and a one-year low of $1.07. Currently, Drive Shack has an average volume of 2M.

Drive Shack, Inc. engages in golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf properties segment operates and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists primarily of interest income on short-term investments, general and administrative expenses, etc. The company was founded in June 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.