June 21, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

BTIG Reiterates Buy on SL Green Realty Shares, Sees 102% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on 4/23, BTIG analyst Tom Catherwood reiterated a Buy rating on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)with a price target of $105, which represents a potential upside of 102% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Tom Catherwood has a yearly average return of 3.5% and a 56.0% success rate. Catherwood has a average return when recommending SLG, and is ranked #2875 out of 6702 analysts.

Out of the 15 analysts polled by TipRanks, 4 rate SL Green Realty Corp stock a Buy, 10 rate the stock a Hold and 1 recommends Sell. With a return potential of 36.0%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $70.54.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019