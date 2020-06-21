BTIG Reiterates Buy on SL Green Realty Shares, Sees 102% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on 4/23, BTIG analyst Tom Catherwood reiterated a Buy rating on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)with a price target of $105, which represents a potential upside of 102% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Tom Catherwood has a yearly average return of 3.5% and a 56.0% success rate. Catherwood has a average return when recommending SLG, and is ranked #2875 out of 6702 analysts.

Out of the 15 analysts polled by TipRanks, 4 rate SL Green Realty Corp stock a Buy, 10 rate the stock a Hold and 1 recommends Sell. With a return potential of 36.0%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $70.54.