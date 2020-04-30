BTIG Reiterates Buy on Medallion Financial Shares, Sees 247% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on 2/10, BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna reiterated a Buy rating on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)with a price target of $10, which represents a potential upside of 247% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Giuliano Bologna has a yearly average return of -18.1% and a 27.3% success rate. Bologna has a -12.3% average return when recommending MFIN, and is ranked #6215 out of 6561 analysts.

Out of the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Medallion Financial stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 171.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.83.