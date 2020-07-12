July 12, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

BTIG Reiterates Buy on Matinas BioPharma Shares, Sees 604% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on 5/12, BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett reiterated a Buy rating on Matinas BioPharma (NYSE MKT:MTNB)with a price target of $5, which represents a potential upside of 604% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Robert Hazlett has a yearly average return of 29.8% and a 50.8% success rate. Hazlett has a -11.4% average return when recommending MTNB, and is ranked #441 out of 6765 analysts.

All the 6 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Matinas BioPharma Holdings stock a Buy. With a return potential of 363.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $3.29.


