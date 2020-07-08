BTIG Reiterates a Buy Rating on Fluidigm (FLDM)

Uncategorized

BTIG analyst Sung Ji Nam reiterated a Buy rating on Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) on July 5 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.68.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fluidigm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.7% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fulgent Genetics, Guardant Health, and GenMark.

The company has a one-year high of $12.26 and a one-year low of $1.17. Currently, Fluidigm has an average volume of 2.04M.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.