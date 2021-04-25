BTIG Reiterates a Buy Rating on Cleanspark (CLSK)

In a report issued on April 23, Gregory Lewis from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Cleanspark (CLSK – Research Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 42.7% success rate. Lewis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, Golden Ocean Group, and Chart Industries.

Cleanspark has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.60 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Cleanspark has an average volume of 2.72M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLSK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cleanspark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.