BTIG Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on TripCom Group (TCOM)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Hold rating on TripCom Group (TCOM – Research Report) on September 27. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 62.6% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, and Expedia.

TripCom Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TripCom Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.89 billion and GAAP net loss of $647 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.16 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $476 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen, and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.