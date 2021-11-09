BTIG Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Aterian (ATER)

In a report released today, Marvin Fong from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Aterian (ATER – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.23, close to its 52-week low of $3.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Farfetch, TrueCar, and Upwork.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aterian with a $13.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.99 and a one-year low of $3.04. Currently, Aterian has an average volume of 26.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion, Asher Delug, and Maximus Yaney in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.