BTIG Maintains Their Hold Rating on Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

In a report issued on September 28, Robert Hazlett from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.62, close to its 52-week low of $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aslan Pharmaceuticals with a $8.00 average price target.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $112.4M and has a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.64.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and ASLAN002. The firm’s portfolio focuses on validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints, and novel cancer metabolic pathways. The company was founded by Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth, Mark McHale, and Jeffrey Tomlinson in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.