BTIG Maintains Their Buy Rating on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS – Research Report) on March 5 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 50.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

OrthoPediatrics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Based on OrthoPediatrics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KIDS in relation to earlier this year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A. Deeter in August 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.