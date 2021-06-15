BTIG Maintains Their Buy Rating on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

In a report issued on June 13, Thomas Shrader from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on OncoSec Medical (ONCS – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 45.0% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OncoSec Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OncoSec Medical’s market cap is currently $146.7M and has a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in designing, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered inPennington, NJ.