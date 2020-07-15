BTIG Maintains Their Buy Rating on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Shrader from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 41.5% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Mersana Therapeutics, and Denali Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gritstone Oncology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

Based on Gritstone Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.26 million and GAAP net loss of $26.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.35 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.01 million.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded in August 2015 by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.