BTIG Maintains a Hold Rating on LGI Homes (LGIH)

In a report issued on September 15, Carl Reichardt from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on LGI Homes (LGIH – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $156.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes’ market cap is currently $3.86B and has a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LGIH in relation to earlier this year.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It also deals with the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.